‘More studies should take place on fireworks perchlorate effects’

A former MP who is both a doctor and pyrotechnics enthusiast has expressed concern at a recent study suggesting the difference in hypothyroidism incidence between Malta and Gozo may be attributed to the scale of fireworks displays.

Godfrey Farrugia, a former Labour health minister who later founded the now-defunct Democratic Party said more studies should be conducted on the possible link between hypothyroidism and exposure to perchlorate from fireworks.

“Our population’s wellbeing needs to remain a top priority and no effort should be spared to secure this objective”, Farrugia told MaltaToday in his reaction to the study published in the Malta Medical Journal.

The study reported a lower incidence of hypothyroid cases in Gozo than in the rest of Malta, with its authors suggesting whether greater exposure to perchlorate, a byproduct of fireworks but a chemical also found in food packaging, could be a contributing factor to higher levels in Malta.

“I appeal for a wider and deeper study of factors that ensure the best state of health, wellbeing for our population,” Farrugia said, while expressing caution over any rash conclusions on a sector which has underwent changes over the past decade.

Perchlorate is the principal precursor in the manufacture of most fireworks due to its high safety profile. In 2014 the use of the more dangerous chlorate in the manufacture of flash powder was locally banned.

As a medical doctor himself he recognises the “scientific fact” that high levels of perchlorate disrupt thyroid function as it competitively inhibits the sodium-iodide receptor sites. “International research has shown that in an iodine-deficient society, long-term exposure to perchlorate may adversely effect the younger age group of a population while short- term exposure is a possible concern in breast-fed infants.”

But he casts doubts on whether the underlying cause of higher thyroid rates are fireworks, noting the common disorder of hypothyroidism in children is Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disorder where one’s immune system attacks one’s thyroid gland, followed by congenital defects.

Despite the popularity of fireworks displays, Malta’s incidence of congenital hypothyroidism in is identical to the rest of Europe (1:3500-4000). Moreover, although the incidence for autoimmune hypothyroidism is not recorded, clinical experience does not indicate that it is different from the rest of Europe.

Like the authors of the recent studies, he also suggests that one factor contributing to higher rates of hypothyroidism are dietary patterns, namely low levels of iodine. To function the human body needs an intake of iodine from food such as dairy, eggs, tuna, herring, and shrimps. Food and snacks are also processed by the addition of iodized salt, which implies that it is unlikely that the Maltese residential population is iodine deficient.

However, he points out that agricultural products can be contaminated by herbicides and pesticides of which unscrupulous use “can reduce the population’s thyroid’s ability to use iodine with its consequences.”

Farrugia cites European Commission recommendations issued in 2015 on the monitoring of the presence of perchlorate in food which state that perchlorate occurs naturally and can be formed in the atmosphere and precipitate into the soil and groundwater.

“It is a contaminant arising from nitrate fertilizers and from the use of explosives, fireworks, and other industrial processes. Perchlorate can also be formed during the degradation of sodium hypochlorite used to disinfect water. Water, soil, and fertilizers are considered to be potential sources of perchlorate contamination in food”, the regulations state.

He acknowledges that drinking water possibly contaminated by perchlorate could be a contributing factor. “Over 80% of Malta’s drinking water is derived from reverse osmosis and bottled water.”

A 2019 study by Colette Pace and Prof. Alfred Vella that analysed ground water, run-off storm water, and tap water samples had found that perchlorate levels in a number of samples had surpassed the accepted limit of exposure.

But Farrugia adds that the Water Services Corporation has also stated that the level of perchlorate in drinking water has never exceeded recommended WHO guidelines.

Once again, he concurs with the authors of the latest study that one major factor worthy of investigation is the impact of packaged foods. “Plastic used in food packing and handling equipment use perchlorate to reduce the build up of static electricity. It is also scientifically acknowledged that perchlorate contamination from food products is several times higher than from drinking water.”

Still Farrugia says studies have shown that perchlorate levels do temporarily rise above background levels in the vicinity of firing fields while pointing out that this depends on the display area and the weather conditions. “If such sites are used on an everyday basis all the year round the hazard is huge. But this is not the case for Malta. “

A study carried out between 2011 and 2013 confirmed that during the festa season, the level of perchlorate in dust increases when compared to the remaining months. But these results could have been impacted by the more sensitive chlorate used then before its banning in 2014. “Most pyrotechnicians simply substituted the percentage weight of the chlorate by the perchlorate in the flash powder mixture, when this should have been much less,” Farrugia said, meaning some perchlorate remained unburnt.