Malta’s current traffic woes predicted in 2016 master plan

A deep-rooted car-oriented transport system, low car-occupancy rates and poor discipline by road users.

These are some of the weaknesses noted in a master plan commissioned by Transport Malta almost a decade ago with accurate predictions of what Maltese roads can look like in 2025 if action is not taken.

The Malta Transport Master Plan 2025 was released in 2016, back when Joe Mizzi headed the transport ministry and Malta’s economic boom was taking off. In fact, the master plan listed Malta’s economic growth as a threat that could lead to more disposable income, resulting in increased car ownership... and traffic.

The master plan surveyed the transportation trends in 2016, and the findings show that the trends and behaviours remain unchanged in 2024.

The 444-page document pinpointed Malta’s transport weaknesses in 2016: A lack of available space for alternative modes of transport, low car occupancy rates, poor compliance with traffic rules and a road network designed for vehicular traffic. All these observations remain true to this day.

The master plan also spoke about a series of threats such as increased car ownership, negative impacts on air quality and noise pollution, and negative effects on the quality of life for urban dwellers if a parking management strategy is not implemented.

Parts of the master plan’s predictions are eerily accurate, as some of them seem to have become a daily reality for many commuters.

For instance, the document quoted a 2010 NSO study which revealed that at the time, “74% of all internal trips are undertaken using private passenger cars.” When the NSO conducted a similar study in 2021, it showed that private vehicles are used for 84% of trips.

When it comes to parking, the master plan stated that the “management of the supply of parking places for residents is inadequate,” as demand for on-street parking was noted as a contributor to narrower roads. The document is clear in stating the various reasons contributing to parking-related problems.

Among others, it lists the lack of a comprehensive parking strategy as well as unrestricted and free parking which is widely available in all localities. This, the document says, leads to insufficient pedestrian space and reduces the opportunity to provide infrastructure suited to alternate modes of transport.

Missed opportunities and short-sighted policy

The master plan delves into the country's road-based public transport system, which at the time was relatively fresh from a modernisation attempt and the Arriva debacle.

Similarly, some of the main weaknesses noted in 2016 seem to have been ignored, as many of them remain unaddressed. Notably, the lack of alternative forms of public transport is still one of Malta’s traffic woes, as despite the fact that one can use the bus for free, many are still opting to use their cars.

Despite commissioning a study and opening a flashy website dedicated to a possible metro system, government seems to have forgotten its €6.2 billion pre-election proposal.

In fact, the threats predicted by the master plan have also come true. The master plan predicted that the increase of traffic congestion would lead to reduced reliability and punctuality of bus services.

A 2021 NSO National Household Travel Survey notes that the main concerns on using the bus were its lack of punctuality and the longer travel times.

These concerns are not addressed when one considers the lack of road space allocated to the safe and efficient operation of public transport noted by the 2016 master plan. Interestingly, the document also lists “opposition to dedicated bus lanes by strong car lobby,” as one of the threats.

The document blasted the short-term nature of transport policy which primarily focussed on, “new road construction or increasing existing road capacity at problematic locations in isolation rather than considering the wider strategic policy context.”

Among the achievements boasted by the past two governments was the €700 million spend to upgrade Malta’s road network which is far from immune to the ever-increasing number of private cars.

Coordination between entities still lacking

In 2016, the master plan also noted the significant need of “coordination between Transport Malta, Local Councils and service utility entities for electricity, water, drainage and communications and agencies responsible for preservation of heritage.”

At the time, road works fell under the competence of local councils, as Infrastructure Malta had not yet been established.

Interestingly, a few days ago Transport Minister Chris Bonett stated that when it comes to coordination “we are not where I wish we would be,” when speaking on TVM’s Xtra.

‘Politicians lack courage’

Karl Camilleri, an engineer and researcher at MCAST who has published papers on Malta’s traffic issues, spoke with MaltaToday about the possible solutions to the deteriorating traffic situation.

“The solution lies in reducing cars from our roads,” he said bluntly, as he lambasted the current belief that widening roads can solve the problem. “The more roads you build, the more people are encouraged to use their car,” Camilleri explained.

According to Camilleri, commuters need incentives and disincentives that would lead to them choosing not to travel using their personal car, “although the latter wouldn’t win you any votes,” he joked. Referring to disincentives, Camilleri mentioned paid parking as one of the options.

“Unfortunately, politicians lack the courage to take necessary action, and so they do not plan for the long term.”

This comes at a cost, as Camilleri noted that when people are subjected to the stresses brought about by traffic congestion every day, people’s health starts to decline.

“It’s an anthropogenic issue,” he said, concluding that the traffic problem cannot be fixed without short-term costs.