Rise Foundation to open halfway house for female inmates

The Rise Foundation will be opening a halfway house for female inmates serving the final months of their prison sentence.

The announcement on the first hallway house of its kind in Malta was announced during the signing of an extension of a social agreement between the Social Policy Ministry and the Rise Foundation.

The two parties also agreed to continue current halfway house services for male inmates.

Addressing the signing, Minister Michael Falzon said the services will cost a €1 million spread over three years.

"We are seeking to offer these services 24 hours a day. We are offering residential and even day community-based care to help inmates on a physical, spiritual, socio-legal, and psychological level," he said.

For his part, Rise Chairperson Charles Mifsud said that this program is offered to persons on parole who are following a residential programme.

“In the last months of their sentence, prisoners who show a positive change in their behaviour are given the chance to integrate into the community, work and not be a burden on society but also contribute,” he said.