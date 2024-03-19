Authorities crackdown results in discovery of 27 illegal bird trapping sites across Malta and Gozo

Over the past two weeks, the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) has spearheaded efforts resulting in the discovery of 27 illegal trapping sites across Malta and Gozo.

The crackdown, aided by the police and video evidence provided by CABS, has led to the identification of 24 suspects expected to face court proceedings for their involvement in trapping during the closed season.

Authorities seized 33 sets of clap nets, numerous illegal bird callers, and a total of 263 live birds, predominantly finches, in operations targeting hotspots near the coastlines of Fawwara, Dingli, Żurrieq, as well as Sannat and Qala in Gozo.

One illegal trapping site was uncovered near the Basilica of the National Shrine of Ta' Pinu in Għarb.

Video footage released by CABS depicts Gozo police officers apprehending trappers, with one individual being handcuffed following an attempt to flee.

A significant breakthrough occurred when the Environmental Protection Unit (E.P.U.) investigated a compound near Siggiewi, reported by CABS as a site for illegal trapping.

Officers discovered three large active clap nets and a substantial collection of live birds, including protected species like Red Throated Pipits and Short-toed Larks. Among the seized birds was a Rustic Bunting, a rare visitor to the Maltese islands. In total, 107 live birds were confiscated and handed over to BirdLife Malta for rehabilitation. The trapper was apprehended on-site.

CABS have reiterated their criticism of the Maltese government's 'finch research' program, condemning it as a cover for poaching activities.

Fiona Burrows, CABS Wildlife Crime Officer, highlighted the government's “inconsistent claims”, alleging that sites registered for scientific trapping in autumn are often utilized for poaching in spring.

“Trusting trap site owners with ‘scientific trapping’ is like letting the fox guard the henhouse,” she said.

Additionally, CABS announced its intention to provide all collected data to the European Commission in support of its case against Malta's finch trapping 'research project' at the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxemburg. Axel Hirschfeld, Press Officer for CABS, expressed confidence in the ECJ ruling in favour of bird conservation, despite government efforts to defend its stance.

CABS affirmed its commitment to ongoing surveillance operations on Malta and Gozo until the end of April, emphasizing its dedication to combating illegal bird trapping and safeguarding vulnerable avian species.