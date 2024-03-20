Landlords will be able to house two tenants per bedroom under new amendment

Adjusted amendments to Malta’s rental laws will see tenants able to house two tenants per bedroom in a rental unit, up to a maximum of 10 tenants in a five-bedroom apartment.

Housing minister Roderick Galdes posted on Facebook that tenants will be limited to two registered tenants per bedroom.

In rental units with more than three bedrooms, landlords will be able to register between 8-10 tenants, so long as there is a minimum of two bathrooms in the unit.

When the rental law amendments were announced in December 2023, the government said it would restrict landlords to six tenants, without taking into consideration rental units with a higher number of bedrooms.

“During discussions on the rental law amendments, the government will propose that the amount of people allowed to share a bedroom will not exceed two tenants in cases of shared rentals.”

