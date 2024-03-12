NGOs present counterproposals to government’s rent law amendments

A group of organisations is challening proposed changes to Malta's Private Residential Leases Act, emphasising the importance of social well-being over profits.

Solidarjetà, Moviment Graffitti, and Malta Tenant Support, along with several other endorsing groups, have submitted counterproposals to Housing Minister Roderick Galdes and Shadow Minister Ivan Bartolo.

The proposed amendments, if passed as they stand, would further disadvantage tenants and make it easier for landlords to prioritise profits over people, the groups argued.

“The Government’s repeated succumbing to pressures from the developers’ and landlords’ lobby has led to an unregulated, unaffordable and highly abusive property market, something that is widening social inequalities and inflicting much suffering,” the organisations said in a statement.

Key concerns highlighted by the coalition include the length of time tenants remain unprotected and the potential for trapping tenants in unmanageable rental contracts.

One major point of contention is the extension of the registration period for rent contracts. The current proposal seeks to lengthen this period to 51 days, leaving tenants vulnerable for an excessively long time. The coalition suggests shortening this period to 20 days to provide swifter protection for tenants and hold landlords accountable for timely registration.

Another contentious amendment is the extension of the "di fermo" period, which would tie tenants to contracts for the entire lease duration, even in cases of hardship or abuse. The organisations argue that this amendment traps tenants in potentially harmful situations.

The organisations compared the legislation to that in Spain, which offers tenants a minimum five-year lease with a six-month exit period. Malta's minimum lease duration is only one year, with no such exit clause.

They argued that the proposed amendments not only perpetuate the precarity of short-term leases but also deny tenants the opportunity to seek better living arrangements or escape abusive situations. This, combined with the imbalance in the rental market favoring landlords, further exacerbates social inequalities and suffering.

The coalition asserts that the government's allegiance should lie with the common good, rather than the profits of a few. The proposed amendments, if passed, would demonstrate a continued prioritisation of profit over people.

The counterproposals are endorsed by: