Social workers show solidarity with probation officers after industrial action leaves offenders unsupervised

The Malta Association of Social Workers (MASW) has called on authorities to ensure that probation and parole officers are provided with better work conditions, as an industrial action initiated by UĦM is resulting in a large number of unsupervised offenders.

In a statement on Wednesday, the association said it wished to show solidarity with the probation and parole officers taking part in the industrial action, which has been ongoing since 19th January.

Due to this industrial action, a large number of offenders are being left unsupervised, the association said. “This is causing a lack of social stability, thus increasing the risk of the frequency of crime and putting the public at risk.”

“The MASW urges the relevant authorities to take the necessary action to ensure that these officers are provided with better work conditions since this will in turn enhance the vital service they are providing,” the group said.

“The association also highlights the need for better promotion of this important role so that more students enrol in university courses.”