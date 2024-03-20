ERA working with police after individual caught with illegal possession of sea urchins

The Environment and Resource Authority is working closely with police after an individual was caught in the possession of 1,034 sea urchins in Żurrieq.

The catching of wild sea urchins was declared illegal by government last year in an effort to address the dwindling population numbers of the creature.

A moratorium has been implemented for a duration of two years, and individuals found in violation of this regulation will face penalties.

The government said that the legal notice was introduced after a study conducted by the Environment and Resources Authority revealed that sea urchins in Maltese waters are currently facing the risk of extinction.

Sea urchins play a vital role in maintaining the marine ecosystem by ensuring the survival of 18 different fish species and controlling the spread of invasive alien species.

The majority of sea urchins caught in Żurrieq have been released successfully back in the sea, but a small number were kept as evidence as part of the police investigation.

ERA wished to remind people that the catching, possession, transportation, sale and exportation of sea urchins is punishable by law.