Collecting 'rizzi' now illegal in Maltese waters in bid to stop extinctions

The collection of sea urchins (rizzi) has been declared illegal by the Maltese government, with immediate effect.

This is part of the government’s “intensified efforts to restore the population of this endangered species,” the government said on Friday.

A moratorium has been implemented for a duration of two years, and individuals found in violation of this regulation will face penalties.

The government said that the legal notice will be enforced in response to a study conducted by the Environment and Resources Authority.

The study revealed that sea urchins in Maltese waters are currently facing the risk of extinction.

Sea urchins play a vital role in maintaining the marine ecosystem by ensuring the survival of 18 different fish species and controlling the spread of invasive alien species.

To address this issue, the Department of Aquaculture has initiated a restocking program, which involves the cultivation of sea urchins at San Luċjan and their subsequent release into the sea.

Sea urchins will be collected from the ocean to undergo laboratory processes that will ensure their optimal reproductive health.

Their growth will be closely monitored, and comprehensive studies will be conducted on their nutrition and DNA.

“The authorities are optimistic that within the next two years, there will be a sustainable population of sea urchins in Maltese waters,” the statement read.

The importation of sea urchins is not prohibited under this law.

However, restaurants and fish importers will be required to maintain the necessary documentation to verify the origin of their catches in case of inspections.