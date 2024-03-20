President leaves Malta for visit with Pope Francis

President of Malta George Vella and his wife left Malta this evening for a visit to the Vatican and Italy.

President Vella and his delegation, which includes the Minister for Foreign and European Affairs, Ian Borg, will be received by His Holiness Pope Francis in a private audience on Thursday.

During this visit, President Vella will also have a meeting with the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Vella’s engagements in Rome also include a meeting with the President of Italy Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace and a meeting with the Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta, Fra’ John T. Dunlap at the Magistral Palace.