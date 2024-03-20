menu

President leaves Malta for visit with Pope Francis

President George Vella will also meet with the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin

20 March 2024, 7:56pm
by Karl Azzopardi
President George Vella meeting with Pope Francis in 2019
President of Malta George Vella and his wife left Malta this evening for a visit to the Vatican and Italy.

President Vella and his delegation, which includes the Minister for Foreign and European Affairs, Ian Borg, will be received by His Holiness Pope Francis in a private audience on Thursday.

During this visit, President Vella will also have a meeting with the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Vella’s engagements in Rome also include a meeting with the President of Italy Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace and a meeting with the Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta, Fra’ John T. Dunlap at the Magistral Palace.

