Leonid McKay to head Jobsplus agency in wake of Sofia inquiry findings

Leonid McKay will be heading the Jobsplus agency as part of a reform process that kicked off in the wake of the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry.

McKay, who currently heads ARUC, the cannabis regulatory authority, has been earmarked for the new post for his “social credentials”, sources close to government told MaltaToday.

Jobsplus was transferred from Finance Minister Clyde Caruana’s responsibility to that of Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri last month.

The Sofia inquiry had slammed the agency over its poor handling and monitoring of work permits issued to foreign nationals, adding there was lack of coordination between Jobsplus and Identity Malta that is responsible for residence permits.

The Prime Minister’s decision to transfer Jobsplus to Camilleri’s portfolio was intended to bring about greater coordination between the two agencies. However, it was also a political snub to his finance minister.

“Government wants to bring in more controls to stamp out abuse of foreign workers, while ensuring that only those who are needed are brought to Malta and Leonid McKay is being viewed as the person who can do this with humanity,” sources privy to the move said.

McKay, who is a social researcher who has always advocated evidence-based policy making, will be replacing Jobsplus CEO Alexia Vella.

McKay was director of Caritas Malta between 2014 and 2018 where he carried out research on The Minimum Essential Budget for a Decent Living and the minimum wage, the adequacy of welfare benefits and labour market exploitation of migrant workers in Malta.

He was appointed CEO of the Housing Authority in 2018, a post he occupied until 2022. At the Housing Authority, McKay oversaw the implementation of several rent reforms.

In 2022, he was appointed CEO at the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis, which issued its first cannabis association licences earlier this year, fulfilling a key function of the regulator that was set up in the wake of liberalisation of cannabis for recreational use.