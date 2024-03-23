National Blood Transfusion Service makes urgent appeal for O-type blood

The National Blood Transfusion Service has made an urgent appeal for blood donors to help replenish depleted stocks of O-type blood.

In a message sent to the press, the NBTS warned that a number of planned surgeries will have to be postponed unless donors came forward, because reserves of both O Positive and O Negative blood have “dropped drastically.”

“The patients are waiting for you to have their operations performed and receive the necessary transfusions,” concludes the press statement.

The Blood Donation Unit in Guardamangia will be open from 8am to 6pm today.

More information about the blood donation process can be found on www.blood.gov.mt or on the unit’s Facebook page and Instagram pages. The unit may also be contacted on 80074313 (freephone). Free transport for blood donors is also available.