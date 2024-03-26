FORCES | Air Wing

Air Wing Commanding Officer Nicholas Grech explained the unit’s role in reconnaissance and rescue missions carried out by the AFM in the first episode of FORCES.

He also speaks about the psychological challenges members of the Air Wing face after being exposed to dangerous and life-threatening situations during their rescue missions.

Located at Luqa Airport, the AFM's Air Wing is the aerial component of the Force. The Wing lends itself to all deployments of air assets in various roles and missions.