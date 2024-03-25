PBS pro-government bias outed in Broadcasting Authority analysis

PBS have been found guilty of imbalance in its interviews with government and Opposition representatives during its news bulletins by the Broadcasting Authority.

The verdict was reached following the analysis of news bulletins spanning over 11 months from April 2023 to February 2024.

The analysis was carried out following a complaint filed by the Nationalist Party, who accuse the state broadcaster of imbalance in its reporting.

In its decision, the BA said 351 interviews had been carried out with government representatives, a far cry from the 27 with Opposition members.

It said during its investigations, particular periods – like November 2023 which was Budget month and seen a teachers strike over a breakdown in collective agreement talks.

The BA did not mince its words, expressing its lack of satisfaction with the national broadcaster’s imbalance when a wider coverage of different political views should have been held.

"The fact that analysis of balance is not a simple matter should not automatically justify a notable imbalance in various elements that make up a news bulletin," the BA said. “PBS is obliged to ensure impartiality".

PBS has been reprimanded, and ordered to get more comments from the Opposition on issues and happenings of a more controversial nature.

It also warned that should this not be carried out, it would have to take “more ulterior measures”.

Reacting to the decision, the PN said ‘Super One 2’, a label the party has stuck to when referring to the PBS, had once again been guilty of imbalance and impartiality.

It said the Prime Minister is weak, and is using the national broadcaster to cover up his government’s shortcomings (ħniżrijiet).