Planning Ministry denies Graffitti claims hotels will be allowed on agricultural land

The Planning Ministry has denied the existence of plans to change policies so that small buildings on agricultural land can be converted into hotels.

The ministry was reacting to a social media post on Wednesday by Graffitti, an activist group, that claimed it “received alarming information” on discussions to change planning laws so that small buildings on agricultural land could be converted into hotels.

The organisation did not substantiate its claims but attributed them to “reliable sources”. The NGO insisted that “if they [the claims] are true” they would represent the “last nail in the ODZ coffin” and promised to fight any such policy change tooth and nail.

In a short statement the government said: “The Gozo and Planning Ministry denies that discussions are underway or are being planned, to change policies so that buildings in ODZ areas can be transformed into hotels.”