More than €1.3 million raised in Puttinu Cares telethon

A fundraising telethon by Puttinu Cares has collected some €1.3 million in donations.

The telethon, broadcast live across all channels on Good Friday, will resume at 9:00 pm.

The telethon was preceded by the annual 20km midnight walk from Mellieħa to Floriana, also in support of Puttinu Cares. Donations to Puttinu Cares can be made by calling 5180 2008 for €25 donations or 5190 2062 for €50 donations. More information on donations can be found on Puttinu Cares' Facebook page.

Puttinu Cares said that 8,000 individuals participated in the walk, contributing to a collection of €92,500.

Among the participants present, local strongman, Tony Farrugia, decided to take part in the walk while carrying a wooden cross during the 20km walk.