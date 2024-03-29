menu

More than €1.3 million raised in Puttinu Cares telethon

The telethon was preceded by the annual 20km midnight walk from Mellieħa to Floriana, also in support of Puttinu Cares

matthew_farrugia
29 March 2024, 4:18pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
(Photo: Facebook/Puttinu Cares)
(Photo: Facebook/Puttinu Cares)

A fundraising telethon by Puttinu Cares has collected some €1.3 million in donations. 

The telethon, broadcast live across all channels on Good Friday, will resume at 9:00 pm. 

The telethon was preceded by the annual 20km midnight walk from Mellieħa to Floriana, also in support of Puttinu Cares. Donations to Puttinu Cares can be made by calling 5180 2008 for €25 donations or 5190 2062 for €50 donations. More information on donations can be found on Puttinu Cares' Facebook page.

Puttinu Cares said that  8,000 individuals participated in the walk, contributing to a collection of €92,500. 

Among the participants present, local strongman, Tony Farrugia, decided to take part in the walk while carrying a wooden cross during the 20km walk.

 

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.