Police question youths over duck video

The Malta Ranger Unit published a video clip showing three young men throwing stones at a duck near the Valletta breakwater

matthew_agius
30 March 2024, 10:14am
by Matthew Agius
Video screengrab shows the three youths and their intended target (circled)
Three youths have been called in for questioning by the police, in connection with a video which shows them throwing stones at a duck.

The incident, which took place early on Friday morning near the breakwater in Valletta’s Grand Harbour, was captured on video by a bystander and later uploaded to social media.

The video also shows the youths goading the person filming them, waving and striking poses after being told to stop.

A passing member of the Malta Ranger Unit was informed and went to investigate, identifying the three perpetrators, before filing a police report.

 

