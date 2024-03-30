Police question youths over duck video

Three youths have been called in for questioning by the police, in connection with a video which shows them throwing stones at a duck.

The incident, which took place early on Friday morning near the breakwater in Valletta’s Grand Harbour, was captured on video by a bystander and later uploaded to social media.

The video also shows the youths goading the person filming them, waving and striking poses after being told to stop.

A passing member of the Malta Ranger Unit was informed and went to investigate, identifying the three perpetrators, before filing a police report.