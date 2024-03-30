Flag carrier Air Malta ceases operations today, its 50th birthday

Air Malta is to cease operations today after 50 years of flying the Maltese flag as the country's national airline.

Preparations to shut down the national airline began in mid-2022, after the European Commission refused to allow the Maltese government to save the ailing flag carrier through a €300 million cash injection, which would have fallen afoul of EU State-aid rules.

The newly-set up KM Malta Airlines will now take over as the flag carrier for the Maltese islands on April 1 - on the 50th anniversary of Air Malta’s first flight.

The new airline will be operating a smaller number of routes than its predecessor.

In a statement on Saturday, Air Malta’s Chairman Prof. Philip von Brockdorff expressed his gratitude to the dedicated individuals who had contributed to the airline’s services over the past half a century.

"Today, as we bid farewell to Air Malta, I extend my sincerest thanks to all the flight deck crew, cabin crew, engineers, ground staff, technical support, operations personnel, head office staff, and individuals in various interlinked roles who have been an integral part of the airline’s journey," he said.

Prof. von Brockdorff also expressed his gratitude to the past Chairpersons of Air Malta, who he said, had “all been instrumental in one way or another to the operations of the national airline.”

"From tomorrow, the new national airline, KM Malta Airlines, will proudly carry the Maltese flag in our skies," he stated.

