Air Malta cancels bookings after 31 March, KM Malta Airlines starts to take over

Air Malta has cancelled all bookings for flights on or after 31 March 2024, with customers refunded the full cost of any tickets issued with travel dates on those dates.

In a statement on Monday, the airline said it will cease operations on 30 March, but will operate all flights up to that date.

It said customers can still book and purchase tickets for flights up to 30 March.

For flights booked beyond that date, the airline said it cancelled all bookings and refunded all direct customers the full cost, tax-inclusive.

It said customers who booked their flights through travel agents will be refunded the cost of their tickets by the travel agent, who will be able to address direct refunds from Air Malta on the customers’ behalf.

Air Malta is being replaced by KM Malta Airlines, the new airline for the Maltese Islands. It opened for bookings on Monday for all travel agents and third-party online booking platforms. Individual customers can book by calling the reservation number 21356000.

On 11 December, people will be able to book flights online through the new KM Malta Airlines website and booking platform.

The airline launched its Summer 2024 programme on Sunday. The schedule will operate from 31 March 2024 through until 26th October 2024, with the airline serving 17 airports across 15 key European cities, namely, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Lyon, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna and Zurich.