'Defend all life from beginning to its natural end,' Archbishop tells Myriam Spiteri Debono

In a not-so-subtle nod to abortion and euthanasia, the Archbishop addressed the President Elect saying, “Defend all life from the beginning of its existence until its natural end.” Myriam Spiteri Debono will become Malta’s 11th President during a legislature where a public discussion on euthanasia is to be held in accordance with the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto.

During the ceremonial mass shortly before Myriam Spiteri Debono takes the Oath of Office as Malta’s 11th President, Archbishop Charles Scicluna use his homily to wish Spiteri Debono wisdom to uphold the Constitution’s basic principles.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna wished upcoming President Myriam Spiteri Debono the necessary wisdom to be free from any suspicion of corruption and clientelism.

Among other values the Archbishop mentioned were the rule of law, the defence of nature and the people’s fundamental rights.

“May God continue to grace you with mercy that has grown within you along with a strong sense of social justice,” Archbishop Scicluna said addressing the President Elect.

The Archbishop wished her the physical, mental and moral strength needed to fulfil her duty with courage and enthusiasm. He further called on Spiteri Debono to be the shield that protects the vulnerable and marginalised within Maltese society.

Archbishop Scicluna advised Spiteri Debono to further the work done by her predecessors, while promoting a sense of harmony nation-wide.