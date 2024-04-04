President Myriam Spiteri Debono warns against 'disease of greed' sweeping the nation

President Myriam Spiteri Debono has warned greed for money against as a “new and intense disease” threatening the country.

Using her first address shortly after taking the Oath of Office on Thursday, the President said that greed and the wish to accumulate more money often leads to various forms of corruption, something she described as worse than addictions to any substances as the damage is felt by society as a whole.

The newly appointed President addressed the influx of foreign workers seen during the past decade, as she called on the Maltese people to understand and integrate these people who often come from impoverished countries.

“We must go further than passive tolerance,” she said. Speaking about refugees who come to Malta, the President said that the people should be ready to welcome those who escape hardship in their country. Through help from the EU, she said that refugees should be assisted in order to create a better life for themselves.

President Spiteri Debono spoke about the better representation in Parliament, where she bluntly stated, “We need amendments.” Acknowledging previous reforms, such as the reform which saw her appointment as President require a two-thirds majority in Parliament, the President called for changes that lead to greater democracy.

President Spiteri Debono praised the work done by previous Presidents, expressing her agreement with the work done on the constitutional convention.

She reminded those present that half a century ago when Malta became a republic, the country’s leaders managed to reach a consensus, noting that agreements through dialogue are still possible.

On good governance, the President said that this should never be overlooked, and that those in power must take heed of recommendations made by Maltese society.

Singling out the Jean Paul Sofia and Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiries, President Spiteri Debono stated that much more needs to be done in order to learn and move on from these tragic episodes. Specifically, she urged the need for media reforms, referring to it as the fourth pillar of democracy.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono urged lawmakers to listen to what civil society has to say, noting that when people take to the street to make their voices heard, it is an exercise of the people’s sovereignty. She further called upon society as a whole to respect, not punish those in the public eye who admit their mistakes.

Downloadable Files president_myriam_spiteri_debono's_first_speech.pdf



Addressing the political class, The newly appointed President urged politicians not to contribute to the growing indifference towards politics. This, she warned could lead to a lack of youth in politics, noting that politicians should do their utmost to ensure that today’s youths eventually replace them. The President described the media’s role as that of scrutiny on government and opposition, which should inspire people in politics to better themselves and their service to the country.

President Spiteri Debono also expressed her wishes to see reforms within the education sector, saying that children and youths should be taught to appreciate Malta’s natural beauty by physically going in nature. This, she urged, is crucial in light of the fact that Malta’s natural environment is “increasingly under threat.”

Malta’s 11th President further called for children and youths to be taught to love and appreciate Malta’s culture, history, language and literature.

Acknowledging the changing international landscape, President Spiteri Debono noted the need for a United Nations with more power to promote and preserve peace, seemingly comparing the UN to the toothless and defunct League of Nations.