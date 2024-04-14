Government is leading without a plan, Grech says

Government is leading the country with no real plan and only acts reactively, PN leader Bernard Grech told his supporters on Sunday.

Speaking during a political event in Msida, Grech said that the only planning done by government is how to move money from one pocket to another, and that the only politics one can expect from the PL is superficial "PR politics."

"They now do photoshop politics as well," Grech joked, referencing PL's Siġġiewi Mayor Dominic Grech's Facebook post where he edited out weeds and cracks in a pavement.

Grech questioned what government is doing to mitigate Malta's top challenges such as the rising cost of living and the unbearable traffic situation engulfing the islands. "Government is doing nothing," he slammed, noting people's frustration with the cost of living, as he explained that people's salaries are simply not covering their costs.

"We have a plan," the PN leader said, as he mentioned the PN's plans to introduce tax relief on the Cost of Living Adjustment.

Grech further tore into the governing party, calling the PL, "the party of the wealthy," instead of the workers' party. "They've become the party of those who take the taxpayer's money and pockets them for themselves." He noted the government's lack of planning in sectors such as health, as he mentioned government's failed promise to deliver a psychiatric hospital.

Government's lack of planning was also referenced in the energy sector, as Grech continued to tear into government's recent decision to rent emergency power plant.

The PN leader spoke more about his party's solutions, including tax credits for employers and other incentives for the private sector.

Grech said that should his party be trusted to govern, it will have the foresight necessary to anticipate future trends and challenges, including in sectors such as energy, education, and health.

He reiterated the PN's vision for a new economic model that creates quality careers, an inclusive economy and real social justice.

Grech concluded by appealing to the electorate to choose competent MEPs and local council representatives in the upcoming elections.