Public being kept in the dark on Mosta trees’ poisoning: Moviment Graffitti

The public is being kept in the dark on the alleged poisoning of the Mosta square trees, Moviment Graffitti has said.

“Moviment Graffitti has now issued a second letter insisting that the public be given an update regarding the Ficus trees in Mosta square,” the NGO said on Wednesday.

The Environment and Resource Authority (ERA) is investigating holes which had suddenly appeared on the Mosta square Ficus Trees which were at the centre of controversy last year.

Moviment Graffitti had flagged the issue in March, saying the holes were dug purposely by someone to introduce liquid into the trees. In its report to ERA, the NGO had demanded that the concerned authorities investigate this “alarming issue” and inform the public on what the holes are, what is the liquid in and around them, and what is the care plan to help the trees recover.

“These demands were put forward in the context of last year’s incident, when the Local Council, with ERA’s blessing, attempted to stealthily remove the trees, before being stopped by the community’s strong opposition to this move. It is highly improbable that the damage done to the trees a few weeks ago is unrelated to November’s attempt to remove them,” it said.

Moviment Graffitti said ERA responded to the initial inquiry stating that a police investigation was ongoing, to which the NGO immediately reacted, insisting the public be informed and updated regarding the issue, as is their right.

“After three weeks of silence from the concerned authorities, Moviment Graffitti has now addressed a letter to Miriam Dalli, Minister for the Environment, the Commissioner of the Malta Police Force, the ERA, and the Mosta Local Council, demanding information regarding the investigation, the current status of the trees’ health, and the way forward,” it said.