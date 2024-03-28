Updated | Mosta trees vandalised: ERA, police investigating

Updated at 12:15pm with ERA statement

Mysterious holes have suddenly appeared on the Mosta square Ficus Trees which were at the centre of controversy last year, Moviment Graffitti said.

The NGO said during the last few weeks, large holes have appeared in the trunks of many of the trees at the square. A spokesperson for the Environmental Resource Authority said they are investigating the case.

“We don't know who or what caused these holes, but it also seems that these are being used to regularly introduce liquid into the trees. We found that the surroundings of these holes are often damp, with traces of the liquid left on the ground between trees,” the NGO said on Facebook.

They also said many experts have told them the trees are not growing the number of branches they are supposed to grow at this the time of year.

A tree expert who spoke to this newspaper under condition of anonymity said no insect or animal can make holes like the ones shown in the photos uploaded by the NGO, and are “clearly man made”.

Moviment Graffitti said they have also reached out to understand whether the holes were drilled by any governmental entity in an effort to treat the trees against diseases or insects, “but so far we have not had any confirmation.”

“We also understand that reports about these holes have been made to both the ERA and the police,” the NGO said.

It also said the authorities should explain clearly what the holes, and liquid around and inside them are.

“While we wait for an immediate answer to these questions, we will be following the situation closely in order to ensure that the Mosta residents' wish for the protection of the trees in the square is respected,” the statement concluded.

The trees in question had been earmarked for relocation from the Mosta square as part of an embellishment project in the area, but plans had been reversed by the council after public outcry.

Activists had slept overnight in the square to ensure no works are carried out to uproot the trees, which had been heavily pruned earlier that week.

ERA investigating case

In a statement ERA said it is investigating an unauthorised intervention on Ficus trees in Mosta, including drilling holes into the main trunk and roots, and the pouring of an unknown liquid into these holes.

The Authority condemns this act of vandalism which it has been following for a few days now together with the Police in an attempt to catch the perpetrator. “This vandalism act can threaten the health and integrity of these trees.”

Upon receiving these reports, the ERA immediately initiated investigations with assistance from the Plant Health Directorate and requested Police intervention. It is currently conducting sampling and laboratory analysis of the substance poured into the trees, a crucial step in attempting to determine the substance inflicted and any remedial intervention that may be required.

“Every possible effort is underway to identify the perpetrators responsible for these actions. ERA urgently calls upon anyone with information that could aid in this investigation to come forward. Confidentiality to all informants is assured,” ERA said.

Individuals can report any relevant information anonymously to the ERA on 2292 3500 or via the online portal at https://cc-eris.eraportal.org.mt/submit-case.

ERA also encourages the public to cooperate with the police and provide any assistance that may contribute in the investigation of this case.