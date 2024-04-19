Bolt launches same-day parcel delivery in Malta

Bolt has launched same-day and on-demand parcel delivery in Malta.

Bolt Send enables customers to send forgotten items, gifts, or small parcels quickly using the Bolt app.

Customers can access the new service by tapping the small parcel icon in the app, similar to the options for scheduled rides.

“Whether sending or expecting a delivery, customers will benefit from simple pricing and live in-app tracking. Bolt plans to add more functionality to the category in the future,” a statement by the company read.

When sending a delivery through Bolt’s parcel delivery service, the sender will place an order the same way they would for a ride-hailing trip, adding the pick-up point and destination, agreeing to the price, and giving the driver the parcel for delivery to the destination.

A customer requesting a delivery can place an order in the same way.

“At Bolt, we know that replacing as many reasons to use a private car as possible is critical to achieving our mission to make better cities for people. With parcel delivery through Bolt Send, we take another step towards our mission by making it easier than ever for our customers to send and receive parcels quickly through the Bolt app,” Ryan Mahoney from Bolt said.