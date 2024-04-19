PN lambasts government for 'breaking its own rules' on environment

The Nationalist Party has condemned government for "breaking its own laws," with regards to environmental offences.

Last Monday, MaltaToday reported that half of the heftiest administration fines issued by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) since 2013 were issued to government entities.

The worst offender according to the information tabled in parliament was the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects headed by Ian Borg, which received two €100,000 fines in 2021.

The PN said that this shows how instead of leading by example, government entities are paying the highest fines for breaking environmental laws.

In a press conference by shadow minister for environment Rebekah Borg and PN MEP candidate David Agius, it was said that the only reason why this information was made public was due to a parliamentary question by the opposition.

The PN appealed for such information's publication to be obligatory, while calling for government to walk the talk when it comes to sustainable development.

"On top of it all, the PL government is not adhering to its obligations. Meanwhile, EU funds need to be used for the good of the environment, as government should lead by example," the PN concluded.