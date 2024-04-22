BA says regulations stressing 'caution' only serve to ensure level playing field

The Broadcasting Authority has denied allegations that its new rules aim to silence European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

“The Broadcasting Authority (BA) wants to make it clear the new directives are aimed at ensuring a level playing field between all candidates,” it said in a statement.

The BA had warned broadcasting media that any reporting or any information from the European Parliament, or any report which has to do with the President of the European Parliament, needs to be reported with “caution”.

“Any such reports should focus on the news value of the story and whether the issue is a current and topical one,” the rules read.

The new rules were laid out in the Broadcasting Authority (BA) directive on radio and television programmes and advertisements broadcast during the European election period. The rules drew the criticism of the Head of the European Parliament Liaison Office in Malta as well as the Nationalist Party (PN).

The BA denied claims it was censoring or blocking any reporting related to the EP President or what is happening at the European Parliament.

“On the contrary it allows reporting on current and important themes to be carried out,” it said.

PN reacts to statement

Reacting to the BA statement, the PN said the authority was insisting on censoring Metsola “simply because she is a threat to the Labour Party in the upcoming elections”.

“While the BA says the directives aim at ensuring a level playing field, it fails to apply these measures to government and its ministers during election times,” the PN said. “Instead of trying to defend the indefensible, the Broadcasting Authority should immediately withdraw its directive, as even being asked to do by the Office of the European Parliament.”