PN, EP slam BA rules demanding cautious reporting on European Parliament and Roberta Metsola

The Broadcasting Authority has warned broadcasting media that any reporting or any information from the European Parliament, or any report which has to do with the President of the European Parliament, needs to be reported with “caution”.

“Any such reports should focus on the news value of the story and whether the issue is a current and topical one,” the rules read.

The new rules were laid out in the Broadcasting Authority (BA) directive on radio and television programmes and advertisements broadcast during the European election period.

The rules drew the criticism of the Head of the European Parliament Liaison Office in Malta as well as the Nationalist Party (PN).

The PN interpreted the rules as censorship of the European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, who called the BA’s decision “anti-democratic”.

“No democratic country has ever issued this kind of regulation against the European Parliament, the President of the European Parliament and its members, who are all democratically elected,” the PN says. “The BA order for Roberta Metsola not to be reported by the media was issued because she is Maltese.”

They said the rules run counter to the democratic values the country must uphold.

“Therefore, the Nationalist Party is calling on the Authority to immediately withdraw these rules, which run counter to freedom of the press and broadcasting,” it said. “The BA should never serve as a gate keeper for those trying to block the EP President’s work in Brussels.”

In a letter to the BA, Head of the European Parliament Liaison Office in Malta Mario Sammut said the office would like to request the immediate suspension of the Directive, to allow the Office in Malta to consult with the European Parliament Legal Service, in order to ensure that the rights of the institution in Malta are protected, as the Directive could impair the work of the media in covering the incoming European Elections.

“It is of essence to ensure that all EU citizens are provided with information on the importance and the stakes of these elections to come and that the role of its President in liaising with EU citizens, in all Member States, is ensured,” the letter reads.

The new rules can be read here.