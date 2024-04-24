KM Malta Airlines flights to Paris on Thursday cancelled due to strike

menu

Due to a National Air Traffic Control Strike in France, KM Malta Airlines has told passengers travelling to Paris on Thursday that it has been forced to cancel flights to the French capital

24 April 2024, 8:23am
Due to a National Air Traffic Control Strike in France, KM Malta Airlines has told passengers travelling to Paris on Thursday that it has been forced to cancel flights to the French capital.

The airline said it has been forced to cancel flights KM478/KM479 between Malta and Paris Charles de Gaulle and KM466/KM467 between Malta and Paris Orly on Thursday 25th April 2024.

Customers booked on these flights will be able to either rebook to travel on an alternative flight by contacting the KM Malta Airlines Customer Service Centre on 00 356 2135 6000 or to receive a full ticket refund by filling in the following online form: Refund Form.

For any flights booked through a travel agent, customers should contact their travel agent who can submit a refund request on their behalf. Flights KM454/455 between Malta and Lyon will continue to operate as planned but are expected to incur an approximate one hour 20 minutes delay.

