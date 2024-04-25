Illegal beneficiaries of Grixti benefits racket to get presidential pardon

The government is granting a presidential pardon to the hundreds of people who have fraudulently received disability benefits they were not entitled to.

The announcement comes in the wake of the indictment issued against former Labour MP and general practitioner Silvio Grixti, and his other enablers, Roger Agius, Dunstan Caruana, Emmanuel Spagnol and Luke Saliba, accused of a benefits racket that has been costed at €6 million in taxpayers’ money.

The government announced that the crime will be struck off their police conduct on condition that they back all their ill-gotten gains – in full or through a repayment plan – and after testifying in court against any individual they know was involved in running the racket. Neither will any other person who, in the future, may be charged with running the scam or any part of it.

Any person who was involved in masterminding, orchestrating or running any part of the racket will not be eligible for the presidential pardon.

The Cabinet decision was signed off by President Myriam Spiteri Debono, paving the way for the refund of millions in benefits claimed by some 288 people who were receiving around €450 monthly for years, on the false premise that they suffered a severe disability.

Many were questioned by the police’s Financial Crimes Investigation Unit (FCID) and charged in court, with most admitting to the charges and agreeing to return their ill-gotten gains.

Silvio Grixti, a doctor, is accused of providing false medical documents to help people receive the benefits.

Some of his patients did tell the police they were truly suffering from other medical conditions and thought they were entitled to the benefit, claiming they had no idea they had been receiving illicit funds.

Others with no disability told police they were assured by Labour Party canvassers that they would never be caught. Others said they paid kickbacks worth thousands to the fixers.

The beneficiaries who get a pardon must abide by strict conditions, while those already charged and sentenced in court will have the crime struck off their police conduct. Those yet to be caught but come forward to apply for the pardon and return their ill-gotten gains will not be charged.

The department had so far blocked payments to 321 recipients, he said. Some of those might not yet have been charged.