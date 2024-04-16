Pace of animal welfare reforms ‘frustratingly slow’: commissioner

While some slow strides have been made, significant challenges remain in the animal welfare sector, Commissioner Alison Bezzina said in her 2023 annual report.

“The urgency lies in the fact that despite some progress on various initiatives, the pace of implementation has been frustratingly slow, if not stagnant,” she said.

Bezzina said that while several reforms have been initiated, such as the completion of a cattery, the construction of a new dog section, and the national cat neutering campaign, they have all faced significant delays.

“The same applies for the persistent accommodation shortages, and human resource shortages. All this coupled with communication breakdowns exacerbated by the lack of enforcement, continue to test our resolve and condemn countless animals to lives of unnecessary suffering and neglect,” the animal welfare commissioner said in her concluding remarks.

Eight of 18 recommendations remain pending

Alison Bezzina said eight of 18 recommendations proposed by her to improve the sector remain pending. The recommendation to regulate pet sitters, animal trainers and groomers was one of the pending suggestions.

“The delay in executing much-needed changes is agonising, knowing that every moment lost could potentially impact the lives of vulnerable animals,” she said.

Bezzina also highlighted the obstacles confronting the commission, including insufficient space for abandoned animals, overcrowded shelters, and a scarcity of qualified personnel.

Earlier this month 27 bully breed dogs were rescued from a Ħaż-Żebbuġ residence. Speaking to MaltaToday the commissioner had warned that all the country’s shelters were overcrowded and should there be a similar situation, the country would have nowhere to house the animals.

The commissioner used her report to highlight how she does not have executive powers, which means she relies on the cooperation of the ministry to get things done.

“Balancing authority with cooperation adds complexity to our operations, and misconceptions about our role and lack of executive powers often lead to unwarranted criticism and, sometimes, even abuse from the public.”

Another recommendation which has also been ignored by government was the banning of big cat cub petting. The government has proposed the banning of the practice in a White Paper on Zoo Regulations, but had changed the rules after 24 hours in a U-turn following outcries by zoo owners.

The draft regulation is yet to be presented in parliament.

Animal hospital

The commissioner also highlighted several "persistent challenges," among them the closure of the APH Veterinary Hospital in Ta' Qali in August. Initially reported as "temporarily closed" due to damage to electricity cables during roadworks, there's no indication of the hospital reopening soon.

Bezzina noted that while all veterinary clinics offer round-the-clock service, only a handful of authorized clinics provide essential services like X-rays, ultrasounds, overnight stays, and diagnostic services.

“The shutdown of APH, along with the limited availability of these crucial services outside regular hours, has resulted in a significant void in emergency veterinary care, posing considerable difficulties for both pet owners and veterinarians,” she said.

The issue has also been recently raised by Nationalist MP Darren Carabott in parliament.