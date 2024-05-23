Manuel Cuschieri is there through thick and thin: Michelle Muscat

In a message thanking followers for their support towards Joseph Muscat, Michelle Muscat has praised Manuel Cuschieri for continuing to back her husband “in the moment of truth”.

“Thank you for the support you show us every day,” she told members of closed group Moviment Laburista - Progressivi u Liberali.

Referring to a solidarity protest by Muscat’s supporters next Tuesday in Valletta, ahead of him being criminally charged in connection to the Vitals inquiry, Michelle Muscat said everyone has the right to show solidarity “peacefully and serenely”.

She went on to eulogise propogandist and Labour stalwart Manuel Cuschieri for continuing to support Muscat.

“Thank you, Emanuel Cuschieri, for the respect he is showing to an individual who worked for the party, and not leaving him alone in the moment of truth,” she said in the caption of a photo with the words ‘One for all. All for one’.

She thanked him for organising next Tuesday’s protest, saying it was a nice gesture. “That is true unity.”

On a number of occasions, Cuschieri has interviewed Muscat on his television programme on Smash TV. He also interviewed him, for the first time since disgraced resignation, on Labour Party media.

He had also fuelled rumours over Muscat possibly contesting next June’s MEP elections, with a post on his Facebook page. His candidature never materialised.

Joseph Muscat and others will be charged with money laundering, fraud and making fraudulent gain, as well as conspiracy to commit an offence punishable by imprisonment for more than four years and participating in a criminal organisation with more than ten members.