Tender for subsea cable in preparation of second interconnector is almost finalised

Interconnect Malta (ICM) has announced that it is finalising the tender for the procurement of subsea cables between Malta and Italy which are estimated to cost €185 million in preparation for Malta's second interconnector.

In a statement on Friday, ICM announced that it has issued a Prior Information Notice, signaling to potential suppliers about the upcoming procurement opportunity. Following this, an open-call procedure will be initiated for the subsea cable. This project is co-financed by the European Union under the European Regional Development Funding Programme 2021-2027, with positive feedback from the Project Selection Committee.

Additionally, ICM has released a Prior Information Notice for the supply and installation of a 220kV switchgear, a fire suppression system, firewalls at Ragusa, and an upgrade of the control system.

Energy minister Miriam Dalli noted the project's role in meeting Malta’s climate targets and addressing the rising energy demand driven by economic growth and transport electrification. The second interconnector is set to boost Malta’s generation capacity by 200MW and support the integration of more renewable energy sources.

The second interconnector will feature a 121-kilometre high-voltage alternating current electrical cable, including a 99-kilometre submarine segment, operating at 220 kV between Malta and Italy. This project will double Malta’s current electricity interconnection with Europe, ensuring a more secure energy supply and facilitating increased investment in renewable energy systems.

With an allocated €165 million from the ERDF, this funding will cover over half of the total investment costs estimated at €300 million.

Earlier this year, three additional EU co-financed tenders related to the project were issued and are currently in the submission period