Environmental NGOs challenge ERA over unreleased Comino study

Seven Maltese environmental organizations are taking a stand against the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) for their refusal to publish the ‘Carrying Capacity Assessment’ for the island of Comino.

The ‘Carrying Capacity Assessment’ study was mandated by Comino’s 2014 Management Plan to preserve biodiversity. It had been withheld from the public under the justification of being ‘lawfully exempt’ from being released due to Cabinet privilege, despite being commissioned by Era itself.

The e-NGOs condemned ERA’s refusal to release this document. BirdLife Malta, Moviment Graffitti, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Friends of the Earth Malta, Nature Trust-FEE Malta, and Ramblers’ Association of Malta, will challenge this decision and appeal at the Information and Data Protection Commissioner (IDPC) Tribunal.

Unauthorised beach kiosks and unregulated camping started taking place in Comino last year, raising environmental concerns over the increasing commercialization of the island, particularly at the Blue Lagoon.

Additionally, plans to rebuild the Comino Hotel into a luxury wellness retreat sparked further debate, with NGOs questioning the accuracy of the Environmental Impact Assessment and the potential negative impact on the Natura 2000 site.

The NGOs stated in a press release that the impact assessment ‘‘did not outline the number of extra visitors to the island a renewed hotel and its facilities would generate on top of the already tourist-packed island during the summer months.''

Despite efforts by these environmental groups to safeguard Comino’s natural state and promote sustainable tourism, a recent installation of a new beach kiosk at Santa Marija Bay popped up without proper permits, highlighting the lack of inspection of commercial activities on the island.

In the press release, the NGOs also appealed to the government to, ‘‘shy away from commercial operators’ interests and come clean on the island’s limitations to support sustainable tourism, giving priority to nature protection over an ever-increasing exploitation of the island for profit.’’