Malta made associate member of NATO Parliamentary Assembly

The Maltese Parliament has been granted associate membership of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA), allowing Maltese MPs to participate in the body’s meetings

Malta's delegation, represented by MPs Randolph De Battista and Bernice Bonello, attended the session as prospective associate members following a request submitted by the Maltese Parliament in October 2023.

The spring session of the NATO PA was structured into two parts. On May 25 and 26, the Committee Meetings took place, featuring five main sessions.

The committees include the Defence and Security committee, which examines military aspects, alliance transformation, capabilities, ongoing operations, and future threats. The Economics and Security committee focuses on eliminating conflict in international economic relations and promoting economic collaboration among Allies.

The Science and Technology committee ensures science and technology contribute to the security and prosperity of the Euro-Atlantic community, addressing both challenges and opportunities. The Democracy and Security committee focuses on aspects of security related to civilian responsibilities, protection, and welfare.

Finally, the Political comittee discusses political issues concerning NATO's security and that of its member and partner countries.

In the first session of the committee on democracy and security, the topic of "Culture Wars and Democracy: The Security Dilemma" was discussed, focusing on disinformation. Randolph De Battista called for a coordinated and proactive approach to combat disinformation, advocating for pre-emptive measures rather than a purely defensive stance.

The session concluded on May 27 with the penary session, which addressed ongoing challenges in the Western Balkans, strategies to support at-risk partners, and enhancing engagement with the global south. The Assembly adopted reforms to its partnerships, approving associate membership for Malta and Kosovo.

The NATO PA consists of 281 delegates from 32 NATO member countries, reflecting each country's parliamentary composition. It also includes non-voting delegations from 10 countries in Europe and the Caucasus, and a delegation from the European Parliament. Additionally, four regional non-voting partners from the wider Mediterranean region—Algeria, Israel, Jordan, and Morocco—are part of the Assembly.