61-year-old man hospitalised after losing control of motorcycle in Xewkija

A 61-year-old Żebbug resident suffered grievous injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on Tuesday night.

The accident occurred at around 9.30pm in Imġarr Street in Xewkija, Gozo, a police statement said.

Police investigations show that the 61-year-old lost control of his Honda CMX motorcycle and overturned.

Medical assistance was provided at the scene of the accident before the victim was taken to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was later confirmed to have sustained grievous injuries.

Magistrate Simon Grech opened an inquiry while police investigations are still ongoing.