Victim injured with knife in Ħamrun argument

A man was injured on Tuesday evening after an argument involving a knife in Ħamrun.

The incident took place at 6.30pm in Triq il-Mimosa, a police report said.

After police were informed of the argument, they found an Egyptian man, 31 years of age and Ħamrun resident, needing medical assistance due to serious injuries. The injuries were caused by a knife by a 57-year-old man of Palestinian nationality residing in St Pauls Bay, the report said.

The victim was assisted by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.