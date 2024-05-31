Muscat’s wife Michelle joins fray over prosecution’s attempt to impose ‘gag order’

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s wife Michelle has joined the fray in claiming her husband is under a ‘gag order’, pushing the line that the Attorney General had instructed the accused in the Vitals PPP fraud not to release media statements.

Muscat has led a media campaign in the run-up to the criminal charges of money laundering and fraud he is facing in court since being formally charged last Tuesday.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello, who is hearing the compilation of evidence against Muscat, turned down a gagging order requested by the Attorney General’s prosecutor. But she gave notice to the accused that she would uphold it should evidence or statements not yet made public in court, be irresponsibly played out in public fora and social media.

The magistrate’s directive, calling for restraint in commenting on ongoing cases to ensure proper administration of justice, aligns with fundamental justice principles, the justice minister has said.

[WATCH] Muscat deceived public with gagging order statement after court arraignment: Repubblika

Muscat’s wife Michelle has insisted on Facebook that her husband remains deprived of his right to freedom of speech.

“Anyone can say and invent anything about this infamous inquiry. They can produce TV programmes and fabricate stories… only Joseph cannot speak. Who does he bother? Who does not want him to communicate with the people? Imagine the protests that would have followed had the AG stopped someone else from speaking.”

Muscat also accused detractors of fabricating “hysterical stories fit for a movie”, saying her husband’s critics – a veiled reference to Repubblika lawyer Jason Azzopardi – “even express shock that he continues to work both in Malta and abroad. They are scandalised that we wake up in the morning and continue working.”

Malta’s minister for justice Jonathan Attard criticised prosecution’s request to impose a ‘gagging order’ in the Vitals corruption case as “disproportionate”, insisting that it was his duty to voice his opinion on the matter.

He also said it was especially disproportionate in a context marked by repeated leaks and multiple judges condemning such actions. “This case has been marred by continuous public commentary, often disregarding the presumption of innocence and constituting attacks on the accused,” he said.