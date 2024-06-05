Eight environmental NGOs encourage environmental priority in upcoming elections

On World Environment Day, eight environmental NGOs released a joint statement to emphasise the importance of prioritising environmental issues in the upcoming elections.

The organisations stated that although there is no doubt that the majority of Maltese residents make the environment a priority, the environment and nature do not have a voice.

BirdLife Malta, Moviment Graffitti, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Friends of the Earth Malta, Nature Trust-FEE Malta, Ramblers’ Association of Malta and Għawdix are urging all residents, including the elderly, parents, workers, youths, and students to consider the future they will live in for generations to come.

They are asking those who may not feel the need to vote but appreciate the value of a healthy environment to take this message as their main reason to participate in the elections.

"Each individual should try to give the environment a voice by supporting candidates who prioritise environmental values. We should not forget that during the COVID-19 pandemic, our only peace was found in nature and open spaces. The natural environment provided us with a healthy well-being, and it would be wise to consider this when making your vote.’’ They stated.

Local communities have taken action to prevent projects that would harm the local environment, such as opposing certain developments like the issue of the trees in Mosta Square and protecting Valletta's UNESCO World Heritage Site Status. Additionally, the Xebbajtuna protest saw thousands of people coming together to demand a change in the country's economic model to protect the environment.

‘‘Now the time has arrived for all those who care for the environment, for all those who participated in actions taken by the community, for all those who attended the Xebbajtuna protest, and for all those who feel that the environment needs a voice, to give this voice to the environment with their vote in the European Parliament and Local Council elections taking place on the 8th of June,’’ they added.