Joseph Muscat spotted at luxurious Billionaire restaurant in Porto Cervo

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was spotted at the luxurious Billionaire restaurant in Porto Cervo, Sardegna.

In an Instagram post on the restaurant's page, Muscat can be seen chatting and dining with Jacob & Company founder, Jacob Arabo. Arabo, also known as Jacob the Jeweler, is known for designing jewelry pieces for celebrities.

Although the post was published on 15 May, it is unclear when the footage was taken.

On its website, Billionaire is described as, "the ultimate dinner show a nocturnal adventure offering a full scale spectacle on stage, paired with luxury dining and completed by an after dinner clubbing experience."

Apart from the Porto Cervo venue, Billionaire has similar venues in Dubai and Monte Carlo.

Billionaire is owned by Italian businessman, Flavio Briatore, who was convicted of fraud charges in the 1980s.