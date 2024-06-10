Abela pledges to address the public's 'genuine' needs

Shortly after answering journalists’ questions outside of Parliament, Abela sat down for an interview on ONE TV, where he repeated his promise to take tough, but necessary decisions. Abela noted that while the public had confidence in the Labour government, they also called for change and a new direction.

READ ALSO: Abela calls for 'dose of realism' in government's decision-making

Here he also cautioned government employees against expecting “cushy jobs” and urged those not serving the public’s legitimate needs to decide their next move before decisions are made for them.

He once again emphasised the need to address long-standing issues, particularly in the construction sector, and their effects on people's lives and the environment, as well as other areas like population and foreign workers.

The Prime Minister’s tone was notably different, as he stated that government’s role is not to please everyone, as he stressed the need to prioritise. Abela said that if his message was that he wouldn't be, "used to make compromises with what's right."

Abela reiterated that decisions must defend what’s right without compromise, stressing the importance of the government being sensitive to the public’s justified and legitimate concerns.

Regarding the purpose of a meeting with Labour’s executive and parliamentary group, Abela explained it was to talk about the party and government’s future, as he ruled out a vote of confidence.