Local council election: Final day of counting kicks off later on Friday
On Friday we will know the official vote gap between the two big parties and how the majorities in each local council have shifted since 2019
The final day of the local council election vote-counting process is set to kick off later on Friday, as many are eyeing the official vote gap between the two big parties and which contested localities will change majorities.
Counting starts at 4:00pm in the Naxxar counting hall.
On Thursday, San Ġwann and Msida were in the spotlight as the PN managed to flip the two localities, as Bormla’s five seats were all won by the PL in a historic result.
On the other hand no party obtained a majority in Birkirkara with the PN and PL electing six councillors each, and independent candidate Kaylok Buhagiar getting elected. A majority was also not achieved by either party in Gharb, with party ‘Gharb L-Ewwel’ electing two councillors, Labour electing two councillors and the PN electing one councillor.
Meanwhile on the first day of counting, the PL maintained its hold of the Valletta local council, as the PN flipped St Paul’s Bay.
The localities from which votes will be counted on Friday are:
Swieqi
Attard
Qormi
Naxxar
Mosta
Floriana
Luqa
Isla
Ħamrun
Għargħur
Gżira
Kirkop
Siġġiewi
Santa Luċija
Mtarfa
San Lawrenz
Xgħajra
Safi
Munxar
Birgu
Qala
Kerċem
Żebbuġ