Local council election: Final day of counting kicks off later on Friday

The final day of the local council election vote-counting process is set to kick off later on Friday, as many are eyeing the official vote gap between the two big parties and which contested localities will change majorities.

Counting starts at 4:00pm in the Naxxar counting hall.

On Thursday, San Ġwann and Msida were in the spotlight as the PN managed to flip the two localities, as Bormla’s five seats were all won by the PL in a historic result.

On the other hand no party obtained a majority in Birkirkara with the PN and PL electing six councillors each, and independent candidate Kaylok Buhagiar getting elected. A majority was also not achieved by either party in Gharb, with party ‘Gharb L-Ewwel’ electing two councillors, Labour electing two councillors and the PN electing one councillor.

Meanwhile on the first day of counting, the PL maintained its hold of the Valletta local council, as the PN flipped St Paul’s Bay.

The localities from which votes will be counted on Friday are:

Swieqi

Attard

Qormi

Naxxar

Mosta

Floriana

Luqa

Isla

Ħamrun

Għargħur

Gżira

Kirkop

Siġġiewi

Santa Luċija

Mtarfa

San Lawrenz

Xgħajra

Safi

Munxar

Birgu

Qala

Kerċem

Żebbuġ