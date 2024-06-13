Local council election: PL sweeps Bormla as PN flips San Gwann, Msida

Labour won all five seats in Bormla, while the PN flipped San Gwann and Msida on the second day of counting voting in the local council election.

On the other hand no party obtained a majority in Birkirkara with the PN and PL electing six councillors each, and independent candidate Kaylok Buhagiar getting elected. A majority was also not achieved by either party in Gharb, with party ‘Gharb L-Ewwel’ electing two councillors, Labour electing two councillors and the PN electing one councillor.

The vote gap between the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party was reduced by 9,625, while the seat difference between Labour and PN has been reduced from 37 to 25.

The process of counting votes for all of Malta and Gozo’s localities started on Wednesday and will continue through to Friday.

The Electoral Commission said on Sunday that turnout for the local council elections stood at 59.47% of the total number of registered voters.

The lowest turnout was in St Julian’s, where only 26% of the voters cast their preference, followed by St Paul's Bay and Sliema on 28%. Kercem had the highest turnout at 74%, followed by Dingli at 74% and Santa Lucija at 73%.

The localities from which votes will were counted on Thursday are:

Fgura

PL:Clayton Cascun Portelli, Darren Marmara, Ray Deguara, Izak Catania De Giovanni, Josianne Sciclina, Ryan Ellul, Adrian Tanti PN:Charles Bonello, Mark Lombardo,

Marsaskala

PL: Mario Calleja (mayor), Janice Falzon, Beverly Saliba, Patrick Camilleri, Charlo Mifsud, Francis Gilford, Mary-Rose Mifsud PN:John Baptist Camilleri, Errol Cutajar, Celine Camilleri, Jesmond Abela

Sliema

PN:John Pillow(mayor), Anton Debono, Joe Aquilina, Vivien Borg Olivier, Zack Zammit, Jacqueline Higgans, Emanuel Borg, David Soler, Kevin Wain, John Dougall PL:Wallace Baldacchino, Ryan Borg, David Muscat

Rabat (Malta)

PL: Sandro Craus(mayor), Matthew Chetcuti, Charmaine Balzan, Graziella Brincat, Paul Grech PN:Nazju Cassar, Rudolph Grima, Norbert Grech, Terence Sant

Birkirkara

PL:Yana Borg Debono Grech, Alfred Attard, Rosette Cassar, Stefano Sicari, Karl Cutajar, Gilmour Borg PN:Desirei Grech, Maurizio Gauci, Jade England, Luke Vella, Antoine Attard Marie Claire Zammit Bonello Independent:Kaylocke Buhagiar

Lija

PN:Tony Dalli, Donio Cini, Diane Abela Penza, Carl Betts PL:Lorianne Farrugia

Rabat (Gozo)

PN:Brian Azzopardi(mayor), George Cassar, Josef Schembri, Marcell Tabone PL:Mariella Abela, Joseph Debrincat, Michel Buttigieg

Marsaxlokk

PL:Steven Grech(mayor), Miriam Camilleri, Daniel Zerafa PN:Reno Bugeja Independent:Matthew Bugeja

Msida

PN: Charles Selvaggi (mayor), Christine Amaira, Maurice Agius, Alfred Farrugia, Christopher Borg PL:Jean Claude Borg, Andrew Mallia, Joseph Chricop

Kalkara

PL:Wayne Aquilina (mayor), Speranza Chricop, Vincent Bongailas, Nadine Micallef PN:Maria Sultana

Żabbar

PL:Jorge Grech, Marc Vella Bonnici, Mark Grech, Martina Baldacchino, Toshera Schembri, Charlie Scicluna, Joseph Agius, Patrick Barbara PN:Joseph Buttigieg, Anna Calleja, Leone Sciberras,

San Ġwann

PN: Domnic Cassar (mayor), Pauline Vella Critien, Norbert Dalli, Noel Dimech, Lino Pace Taliana, Salvu Debono PL:Trevor Fenech, Javier Caruana, Joan Farrugia, Giordani Mifsud Bonnici, Claire Zammit Calleja

Mġarr

PN:Paul Vella (mayor), Wistin Vella, Odette Muscat PL:Charles Said, Owen Galea

Paola

PL:Silvio Jason (mayor), Domnic Grima, Darren Lynch, Neville Camilleri, Melanie Agius Attard PN:Roderick Caruana, Rose Piccinino

Gudja

PL:Romeo Baldacchino (mayor), Maria Micallef, Andrew Dalli PN:Stefan Caruana, Claire Chetcuti

Għaxaq

PL:Karl Bocall (mayor), Steven Axisa, Brian Xuereb, Christine Dalli, Jesmond Manicolo, Naomi Mizzi PN:Stephen Attard

Għarb

Gharb L-Ewwel: David Apap, Lisa Marie Brooke PL:Tonio Mifsud, Joseph Mizzi PN:Louis Apap

Bormla

PL:Marco Agius(mayor), Noyah Spiteri Hammett, Martin Vella, Rita Gatt and Glauber Spiteri

Xagħra

PL: John Victor Curmi, Aaron Agius, Rita Marion Portelli, Christian Zammit PN:Francienne Muscat, Kevin Cutajar, Leanne Micallef

Sannat

PL:Philip Vella (mayor), Philip Cassar, Frances Galea, Maria Cassar Sultana PN:Franco Bajada

Pietà

PL:Stefano Savo(mayor), Saviour Azzopardi, Charles Grech, Ryan Douglas Tanti PN: Josef Fitzpatrick, Mark Pisani, Colin Bowman