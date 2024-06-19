Repubblika blasts ministers' reluctance to answer parliamentary questions

NGO Repubblika has expressed its preoccupation with ministers refusing to respond to parliamentary questions.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NGO said that the Speaker's reluctance to act when ministers don’t respond to parliamentary questions is “a threat to democracy.”

Some government ministers have a reputation of ignoring the opposition’s questions by responding with non-answers.

Just yesterday, infrastructure minister Chris Bonett could not respond to questions related to infrastructure works across the country, as PN MP Joe Giglio asked the minister for details on the projects’ projected and actual costs.

Bonett chose to completely ignore such questions, instead giving the same non-answer to six different questions. Bonett’s replies simply stated that the projects were part of a €700 million “investment” that aimed to “strengthen the quality and security of road infrastructure.”

“In a parliamentary democracy, government must account for its actions in Parliament.” The NGO stated that Speaker Anġlu Farrugia’s position does nothing to quell government’s “insult” when it refuses to provide information related to its work.

Repubblika said that it expects the Prime Minister to assure that his ministers give all requested information in Parliament, as they called onto the Speaker to “put a stop to the arrogance of ministers who think that they don’t need to account for their actions.”