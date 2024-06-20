CMBS introduces post-secondary courses in Business Management, Computer Science, Accounting & Finance

Central Mediterranean Business School (CMBS) on Tuesday announced the opening of a new private Sixth Form, offering innovative “job-focused” courses in collaboration with leading employers.

CMBS will be offering post-secondary courses in Business Management, Computer Science, and Accounting & Finance starting in October 2024 leading to undergraduate degrees awarded by the business school, Coventry University and ACCA.

Located at The Brewhouse, B’Kara, the sixth form provides employment-centred courses that have been designed to prepare students for successful careers in today's competitive job market.

CMBS has partnered with leading employers, such as EY.

“Through these courses, students will gain hands-on experience through work placements, where a strong emphasis on employability and practical workplace exposure are prioritised,” a statement read.

This collaboration, together with tutors from industry who bring both academic and practical expertise, allows students to gain real-world insights and hands-on training from industry leaders, equipping them with the skills needed to excel in their chosen professions, thus bridging the gap between academia and the business world.

"We have been pioneering in our approach to business education - creating courses that focus, not just on qualifications, but also on the skills, experience, and knowledge that employers truly value and seek,” said School Principal Kristina Galea Borg.

The pre-tertiary curriculum, fully recognised and certified by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority, includes the industry-leading neuro scientific tool, PRISM, designed to help students identify their behavioural and organisational strengths.

The work-based learning courses allow students to engage in hands-on training, mentorship and career focused activities, aimed at preparing them for a successful career in their chosen field. “Academic and professional mentors will come together to provide a holistic support system to students.”

Upon successful completion, students will be awarded a globally recognised Advanced Diploma in their chosen area of study, certified at 120 ECTS, and recognised at MQF/EQF Level 4. Students completing this programme will be equipped with the necessary foundation to pursue an undergraduate degree at CMBS in collaboration with Coventry University or ACCA, or at other European institutions of their choice.

"At CMBS, we place a strong emphasis on industry-focused learning, exposing our students to various work experience opportunities and career activities throughout their post-secondary and tertiary studies," said Chief Executive Officer Morgan Parnis.

"Our goal is to equip students with the practical skills and industry readiness they need to excel in their chosen profession and make informed decisions about their future career paths."

Enrollment information

The complete programme of study starts in October and runs for 15 months on a five-day week schedule with Christmas, Easter and Summer breaks.

Students will be entitled to a stipend, while parents and guardians can benefit from funding opportunities receiving up to 70% of their child's course fee back via the Get Qualified Scheme.

Prospective students must hold a school leaving certificate and have a minimum of three passes at ‘O’Level (or equivalent) at Grade C or better, including Mathematics and English. Students having additional passes in Accounts, Computer Science or Business Studies or a similar subject will be given preference.

All students must demonstrate basic digital competence.

Housed in over 7,000sq.m of contemporary space, The Brewhouse provides a safe, comfortable, and inspiring environment for learning and personal growth.

The campus includes a unique mix of classrooms, facilities, lounges, green study areas, offices, and food spots, fostering a thriving and vibrant community.

For more information or to apply, visit CMBS or contact our admissions office at [email protected].