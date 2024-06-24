Teen grievously injured after jumping off St Peter’s Pool

A 19-year-old Syrian teenager has sustained grievous injuries after he jumped off St Peter’s Pool, located in the limits of Delimara.

Police said that the incident occurred yesterday at around 5pm.

Initial investigations from the police show that the teenager went to jump into the sea and in turn, suffered grievous injuries.

The teenager was assisted by the medical team on site along with members of the Civil Protection Department.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified to be grievously injured.

Police investigations are still ongoing.