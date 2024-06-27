Malta with least educated population despite EU’s third highest spend on education

Malta has one of the EU’s highest shares of people with a low level of education, Eurostat data shows.

According to the EU statistics agency, 40.8% of the population has less than upper secondary education attainment.

The only other EU member states with similar education statistics are Portugal, Italy, and Spain with 46.2%, 41.7% and 40.1% of their respective populations having low levels of education.

The Eurostat data shows that 31.1% of the Maltese population obtained medium education, which comprises upper secondary and post-secondary non-tertiary education.

The data distinguishes between general and vocational qualifications for this educational level, with the latter being more focused on specific jobs.

In nearly every country, there are more people with medium-level credentials with a vocational orientation rather than a general orientation. This was not the case in Malta. “The extent to which such qualifications prevail in a country reflects both national education systems and labour markets,” Eurostat noted.

According to Eurostat’s data, 28.1% of Maltese are highly educated, which includes people who attended universities and other tertiary education institutions.

The data also notes that Malta, along with Denmark and Luxembourg, stands out due to the difference of education levels between men and women, where the difference stands higher than 7% in favour of women.

Education spend is high, but outcome is below average

A 2023 European Commission report on Maltese education and training notes the discrepancy between Malta’s expenditure on education and its outcome.

The report notes that Malta’s spend on education and training in 2021 totalled 12.7% of total public expenditure, making it the third highest in the EU. The Commission noted that this shows, “the relative importance and weight of the education sector compared to other areas of public spending.”

Despite this, the same report highlights that Malta’s education outcomes are “still below the EU average...”

The report says that Malta’s sizeable spend could be the reason behind a 10% fall in the rate of early school leavers registered in 2022. This rate stood at 33% in 2005, when it was at an all-time high.

Government ‘confident’ of initiatives

Responding to MaltaToday’s questions on how Malta’s low output in education is being addressed, a spokesperson from the Education Ministry referred to changes within the National Education Strategy.

The 76-page document launched in 2023 was created through a series of 200 meetings with students, families, teachers, and other stakeholders. The government spokesperson stated that the strategy is creating a shift from compensatory measures to preventive measures to address early school leavers.

“This strategic shift focuses on early intervention to address potential educational challenges before they manifest, ensuring that resources are utilised more effectively to support students from the beginning of their educational journey.”

The spokesperson listed initiatives such as the enhancement of early childhood education and teacher training as well as the development of inclusive education practices.

Vocational training was also highlighted, as the spokesperson noted a “strong emphasis” on this form of training, “to provide alternative pathways for students, aligning education more closely with labour market demands and helping to reduce dropout rates.”

According to the spokesperson, government is confident that these measures will make the country’s education spend more impactful.

“It is also important to recognise that such comprehensive reforms take time to show their full impact, and we are committed to continuously improving the educational system for long-term success,” the spokesperson concluded.