Education Ministry appoints interim committee following MCAST principal's removal

The Education Ministry has appointed an interim committee following the removal of MCAST's principal, Joachim James Calleja.

Last week, MaltaToday revealed that Calleja had been removed from his post at a time when the college is locked in a dispute with the Malta Union of Teachers over stalled collective agreement talks. This has left the college's students without exam marks.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry thanked Calleja for his work, as it announced the interim committee's roles.

The committee will ensure that all MCAST staff and students, "are given the support needed in these times." The committee will also see that a call is made for a new principle, while coordinating the opening of a new scholastic year.

The Ministry said that the committee is made up of members from the Board of College Governors, as well as public officials. The statement noted that all those involved were made aware of the updates last May.