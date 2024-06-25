476 councillors sworn in on Tuesday

476 councillors from 68 localities across Malta and Gozo were sworn in on Tuesday.

Addressing those present before they were sworn in, Prime Minister Robert Abela thanked them for their service, and congratulated them.

He said that the councillors, with different experiences, some established and others young and new faces, have one thing in common: the will to make the places where people live better.

Abela also called on them to be agents of change, and lead the improvements which would make citizens’ life better.

He stressed that the central government will be supporting local councils and, while continuing to involve them, will support them in work that must be focused on local interests.

Minister Owen Bonnici and Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli also addressed the event.