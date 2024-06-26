PN calls on Byron Camilleri to clarify allegations regarding prison official on forced leave

The Nationalist Party has called on government to clarify the situation within Corradino Correctional Facility, after MaltaToday revealed that the Correctional Services Agency Head of Strategy Svetlana Muscat has been put on forced leave and was interrogated by the police.

On Tuesday, sources told this newspaper that Svetlana Muscat was allegedly allowing people in into her office in prison to meet with Yorgen Fenech, who is awaiting trial for masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The PN called upon home affairs minister Byron Camilleri to publically clarify the situation within the prison, especially in light of the fact that the case allegedly involves Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind for the killing of a journalist, and one of the masterminds behind Electrogas.

In a statement signed by shadow minister for interior affairs, Darren Carabott, the PN asked Camilleri to state the reason behind Muscat's forced leave.

The opposition also asked what other actions are going to be taken with regards to the prison official. The PN called on Camilleri to state the subject of the meetings.

Questions were also raised regarding the procedure behind Muscat's appointment as Head of Strategy, after she was promoted from communications coordinator. The PN asked for Muscat's experience and other prerequisites with regard to her job.

"It's in minister Camilleri's interest to address these allegations immediately, as they can tarnish the prison's administration," the PN said.